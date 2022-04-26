(Pocket-lint) - Poco has unveiled the latest smartphone to challenge for the 'flagship killer' crown, and it's called the Poco F4 GT. By the looks of things it's seeking to build on the stellar reputation of the F3, by offering top tier performance at a fraction of the price of big-name flagship phones.

As you'd suspect, that means building the phone around the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform. That means it's got the same kind of power as the likes of the OnePlus 10 Pro and Oppo Find X5 Pro.

That's paired with both LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage to ensure that the phone runs as quickly and smoothly as anything on the market, especially when combined with the dual vapor chamber system that keeps the internals running cool under load.

It's clear then that Poco is really going after that speedy performance, and that crosses over into the charging department too. It's the latest of Xiaomi's crop of phones to ship with the stupidly quick 120W charger for refilling that 4700mAh battery in no time at all. (In our Black Shark 4 Pro review, this could virtually refill an entire battery in about 15 minutes).

Taking another leaf from the Black Shark 4 Pro's playbook, the F4 GT has built-in magnetic shoulder buttons (or triggers), which can be ejected and popped back in physically using a simple switch. You can use these during gaming or program shortcuts outside of games to do things like taking a screenshot or quickly launching the camera.

Other details include the large 6.67-inch flat AMOLED display on the front which is equipped up to 120Hz refresh rates and 10-bit colour support, plus 480Hz touch sampling to ensure that any interactions with the display are responsive. There is a triple camera system on the back too, although Poco's press release fails to give details on those.

The Poco F4 GT will be available in three colours: Stealth Black, Knight Silver and Cyber Yellow. There are two variants, with the 8GB/128GB costing €599 and the 12GB/256GB option priced at €699 in Europe.

Alongside the phone, Poco also revealed its first smartwatch. It's called the Poco Watch and features a square 1.6-inch AMOLED touchscreen display on the front and comes loaded with more than 100 watch faces.

It can also be used to track daily activity, fitness and exercise with 100 exercise modes covering everything from running and cycling through to indoor gym workouts and hiking. It can also track your sleep at night and monitor your bloody oxygen saturation.

The watch battery will last two weeks on a full charge too. Poco hasn't announced pricing on the watch yet, but we suspect it will be very affordable.

Writing by Cam Bunton.