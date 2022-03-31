Poco F4 turns up on certification site, launch soon?

(Pocket-lint) - Poco is getting ready to launch its next affordable flagship phone, and if it's anything like its predecessor - the Poco F3 - it could be a phone worth waiting for.

The Poco F4 has shown up on the Thai certification site, NBTC, which as good as confirms that it is a real device, and that it will be launching in the relatively near future.

While there are no in-depth specs revealed in the NBTC listing, it does clearly show the phone's name as 'Poco F4', and that it's a communcation device with access to cellular networks.

Not much else is known about the F4 yet, but rumours have suggested that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor paired with 8GB RAM. It's also expected to run an Android 12-based version of MIUI.

This processor was one of the surprise packages of 2021, delivering near-enough flagship level performance, but usually in phones that cost around half of what a big-name flagship would cost. If not less.

In fact, in the specific case of the Poco F3, the retail price was about a 1/3rd of what you'd pay for a flagship phone. So we'd expect the Poco F4 to follow suit, and offer great performance at a low price.

Writing by Cam Bunton.