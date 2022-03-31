Black Shark 5 gaming phone launches in China

(Pocket-lint) - Black Shark, Xiaomi's gaming phone focused sub-brand, has launched two new devices in China, The Black Shark 5 and Black Shark 5 Pro.

Both feature high spec components, as you might expect, with the Pro model touting Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

No gaming product would dare be seen without RGB lighting, so both devices feature an illuminated logo on the rear panel.

Both models are available with a variety of storage configurations and in a selection of colours.

The Black Shark 5 Pro can be configured with 8GB, 12GB or a whopping 16GB of RAM and with 256GB or 512GB storage.

Prices on the Pro range from CNY 4199 (about $660) to CNY 5499 (roughly $860).

The regular Black Shark 5 comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage with prices ranging from CNY 2799 ($440) to CNY 3299 ($520).

Both models are available in black or white, but the standard version adds a grey to the mix. It's a fairly monotone affair, but at least the RGB lighting can spice things up a bit.

As with the Black Shark 4, both phones can benefit from speedy 120W fast charging and have a respectable 4650 mAh battery pack.

The 5 Pro gets an impressive 108MP camera as well as an ultrawide and telephoto. The standard swaps the telephoto for a macro and downgrades the main sensor to 64GB.

Both get a zippy 6.67-inch 144Hz AMOLED with 1300 nits of peak brightness.

There's no word yet when or where these phones will launch outside of China, but we can't imagine we'll be waiting too long.

Writing by Luke Baker.