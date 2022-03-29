Redmi expands the Note 11 series further with Note 11 Pro+ 5G and Note 11S 5G

(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi has announced an expansion of its Redmi Note 11 series of devices, with the addition of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ and the Note 11 5G coming to global users.

For those trying to keep track, there's already a Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro 5G and Note 11S already - and to make it even more confusing, not all these models have the same specs in all regions.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G has now been announced running MediaTek Dimensity 920 hardware, a 108-megapixel main camera, 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz, and a 4700mAh battery with 120W wired charging.

(This is different to the existing Redmi Note 11 Pro+ that was announced in India, which has Snapdragon 695 and a 5000mAh battery with 67W charging - and appears to be the same as the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G in other regions.)

Adding to the updates is the Redmi Note 11S 5G. This model has a MediaTek Dimensity 810 with 5000mAh battery and makes the move to 5G. It also offers a 6.6-inch display (90Hz), and a 50-megapixel main camera, so again - it's a different model to the Redmi Note 11S 4G that was announced in January. (The global Redmi Note 11S 5G appears to be close in spec to the Indian Redmi Note 11T 5G.)

So it's a confusing time for the Redmi Note 11 family - all of which are compared here if you really want to know what's out there.

But the best advice is to stick to your local store and see what's available in your market, because some models might not be and some models might not have the same specs as models with the same name elsewhere.

If that's not confusing enough, Redmi has also announced the Redmi 10 5G. Redmi says this is a new model, not to be confused with the Redmi Note 10 5G, which used the same Dimensity 700 as is offered in the new device. Again, this is an expansion to give access to 5G at affordable prices.

As for the prices, here are how they break down (we only have dollar prices):

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G: 6/128GB $369; 8/128GB $399; 8/256GB $449

Redmi Note 11S 5G: 4/64GB $249; 4/128GB $279; 6/128GB $299

Redmi 10 5G: 4/64GB $199; 4/128GB $229

International availability isn't yet known.

Writing by Chris Hall.