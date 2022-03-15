Xiaomi 12 series goes global: Flagship Xiaomi 12 Pro leads the charge

(Pocket-lint) - The Xiaomi 12 series, launched in China at the turn of the year, has now seen its official global launch, meaning they're coming very soon to a store near you.

There are three devices in the family, with the Xiaomi 12 Ultra remaining a rumour for the time being.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is the top-level device, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and with a large 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED display. There's a trio of cameras on the rear, each offering 50-megapixels and promising to redefine the photography experience.

In our review of the Xiaomi 12 Pro, we conclude that "whether shooting in good light, tricky light, or low-light conditions, the Xiaomi 12 Pro has rarely failed to impress," which is high praise indeed, as there's no gimmicks here.

There's 120W charging, but the battery is only 4600mAh - smaller than some rivals - but the display is great and the design is nicely refined too, so it makes for a compelling flagship phone.

If you want something smaller, there's the Xiaomi 12. This also carries the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but there's a 6.28-inch AMOLED display instead, leading to a smaller overall design.

The Xiaomi 12 has a 50-megapixel main camera, although this isn't the same as on the Pro, so the experience is going to be different.

Indeed, its three cameras move on to a 13-megapixel ultra-wide and a 5-megapixel telemacro, so completely different.

But the battery is almost the same size surprisingly, at 4500mAh, albeit with 67W charging.

Then you have the Xiaomi 12X. This is an unusual sibling, powered instead by the Snapdragon 870. So it's a slightly older piece of core hardware, basically packed into the same design as the Xiaomi 12, but missing out on some core features, making this phone fall into what some people call the "sub-flagship" category.

You can see how the three phones compare right here, but if you're not after flagship power, then the cheaper Xiaomi 12X might serve you well.

As for the pricing, Xiaomi has given us the US pricing so far:

Xiaomi 12 Pro: from $999

Xiaomi 12: from $749

Xiaomi 12X: from $649

We're still waiting for full pricing for other regions and will update when we have that confirmed. It will be available in the UK from April, again, we're waiting to confirm other availability.

Writing by Chris Hall. Editing by Britta O'Boyle.