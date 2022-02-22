Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Redmi K50 Pro leak reveals phone from every possible angle

(Pocket-lint) - As 'bang for buck' levels go, few phones reach the levels of specs on offer for the price of the K-series from Xiaomi's sub-brand, Redmi. The same appears to be true for the next major K model, called the K50 Pro. 

The K50 Pro is set to feature the latest and most powerful chipset from Qualcomm - the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Other high-end features are set to be included too, like a 4700mAh battery with 120W fast charging, a triple camera system, and - if it's anything like its predecessor - a really bright 120Hz AMOLED display. 

This is all according to the latest leak from @OnLeaks, in collaboration with Zoutons.ae, which comes with a set of high resolution renders. 

These renders show a device with a completely redesigned camera unit, when compared with the previous K40 Pro. The pill-shaped protrusion has been replaced by a square/rectangle unit. 

The square unit features three lenses, and sits on top of another, silver metallic rectangle. This design touch alone will see it retain at least some visual distinction compared to the recently-updated Note series

According to the leak, the phone will measure around 8.7mm thin (excluding the camera bump), making it a tiny bit thicker than the K40 Pro. It is expected to be slightly shorter and narrower, however. The base models are claimed to feature 6GB RAM and 128GB. 

Other details include a primary 64-megapixel camera and a flat 6.6-inch screen with a tiny hole-punch camera in the top centre. 

The display refresh rates and brightness haven't been mentioned. However, given that the K40 Pro features a 120Hz panel with 1300 nits peak brightness, it would be very surprising if the K50 Pro didn't at least match that. 

Redmi K50 Pro leak reveals phone from every possible angle
