Poco X4 Pro 5G leak reveals massive 108MP camera array and Snapdragon 695 power

(Pocket-lint) - The Poco X4 Pro 5G is due to be announced at Mobile World Congress on 28 February, but thanks to a leak, we have a full rundown of all the details for this forthcoming device.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G, as the name suggests, will have integrated 5G thanks to the Snapdragon 695 that sits at its heart. This 6nm octo-core hardware offers mmWave and Sub-6 5G connectivity, designed to give global connectivity in an affordable package.

We've seen this previously in the Redmi Note 11 Pro, and a quick glance at that device reveals that they are very much the same in terms of spec - while the design is similar too.

That makes sense, because both Redmi and Poco are Xiaomi brands.

Back to the leaked retailer listing and we can see that the Poco X4 Pro 5G is going to feature 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

There will be 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, while the battery is said to be 5000mAh, so nice and big. It supports 67W charging, although we don't know if this charger will be in the box.

On the rear of the phone you'll find a 108-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 2-megapixel macro camera in a massive camera array which stretches right across the back of the phone, along with the customary Poco branding.

It looks similar to some of the styling we've seen on some "ultra" devices, like the Xiaomi 11 Ultra, but here appears as a point of differentiation to the Redmi Note 11 Pro.

Previous leaks had mentioned and the Laser Black version of this handset, but it looks like there will be a classic Poco yellow version too, as well as blue. It's expected to be running MIUI 13 at launch.

The good news is that we think this will be a great phone. The Redmi Note 11 Pro that we've reviewed delivers a great experience for the money and we expect the Poco X4 Pro will too.

Best iPhone 13 deals on EE By Pocket-lint Promotion · 8 November 2021 If you're looking to buy the new iPhone 13, you can get some amazing deals on EE, the UK's best network for 4G and 5G. Here are some of the best.

The price on the listing is around €350, about £290, but we'll expect full confirmation of prices - as well as any regional variations when Poco officially launches this phone on 28 February.

Writing by Chris Hall.