Redmi K50 gaming phone to feature 120W fast-charging, more specs revealed

(Pocket-lint) - This week will see Redmi reveal its K50 gaming phone - the Chinese announcement is set for 16 February - but ahead of that reveal more information about the gaming handset has been teased by the Xiaomi offshoot brand.

Principally it's the inclusion of 120W super fast-charging that jumps out of the specification sheets. Not only will that be insanely fast for charging - expect around 15 minutes to get the 4700mAh battery nearly full - there's also said to be an L-shaped charging cable to enable gamers to leave the phone plugged in whilst they play their favourite titles.

As already reported, however, one of the big appeals of the K50 is its special edition tie-in with Mercedes-AMG Petronas' F1 team, with a limited edition design being made available too - although in what kind of volumes we don't yet know.

Other stand-out features about the K50 handset include JBL sound with Dolby Atmos, as what's a gaming phone without good sound? It's also said to be the first handset to include a new 20-megapixel Sony sensor (the IMX596), so maybe it'll be better when it comes to taking pictures than most.

Often Redmi's K series is similar to the Xiaomi flagship of the same year, but the K50 is less a reflection of the Xiaomi 12 or 12 Pro than you might expect. That's why it's going with the gaming angle to give it an even more unique take.

It seems like there's not much remaining to reveal, but we'll know more come 16 February. Got to wonder if the launch will coincide with the China F1 date in April this year, though, given that Petronas special edition.

