(Pocket-lint) - This week spells the launch of the Redmi K50, a gaming phone from Xiaomi's sub division that's destined for the Chinese market. Or should that be racetrack? Because there's a special version, the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Edition.

As you can see from the picture up top, the special edition gaming phone comes with a design - maybe we can call it a livery? - that Formula 1 fans will find more than familiar.

The special edition phone will even apparently feature a miniature Petronas F1 car in the box, which ought to make it an even more sought-after collectors' item.

The idea of racecar speed might be somewhat tenuous when it comes to a smartphone, but the Redmi K50 isn't mucking about: there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 under the hood, which is the top-tier chipset for 2022, along with speedy LPDDR5 RAM.

The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will also feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with technologies including variable resolution (VRS) up to 2400 x 1080, plus a 120Hz refresh rate (presumably also dynamic).

Get ready to line up at the grid on 16 February, as that's when the Chinese launch event will take place and reveal all the phone's other vitals in detail.

