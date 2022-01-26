(Pocket-lint) - Redmi, the affordable arm of Xiaomi, has officially announced the global launch of the Redmi Note 11 series of devices. Rather than just one model, there's four.

Redmi is offering four different devices, running through the Note 11 Pro 5G, Note 11 Pro, Note 11S and Note 11, each is slightly different specs to make your decision harder.

Regional availability will differ, however, with only the Note 11 Pro 5G and Note 11 coming to the UK - we've detailed all the different models below for international readers.

Both of the Note 11 Pro devices come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display offering 120Hz refresh rate; the Note 11 models have a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, so they are going to be smaller models overall.

That's not the only difference, as each of these models is positioned with slightly different specs as you'll see from our comparison right here.

While the designs are similar, there's obviously a slight difference between the Pro and non-Pro models.

There's a power difference too, with the Note 11 Pro 5G offering Snapdragon 695. The 5G label in the name is significant as it's the only model offering 5G - the Note 11 Pro and Note 11S have the MediaTek Helio G96, while the Note 11 is Snapdragon 680, so these are all 4G handsets.

Turning to the camera and Redmi is packing in the 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor into most of these phones for the main camera, it's only the entry-level Note 11 which drops to a 50-megapixel main camera.

There's an 8-megapixel ultra-wide on all the phones along with a 2-megapixel macro; there's a depth sensor on the Note 11, Note 11S and Note 11 Pro, with the top model not getting it. We suspect because it's of questionable value anyway, and we don't think the Note 11 Pro 5G will suffer as a result.

There will be options for RAM and storage, meaning a number of differing and overlapping price points, while all models are reported to support microSD too, a popular feature for storage expansion on more affordable phones.

All these devices are powered by a 5000mAh battery, with 67W wired charging on the Pro models and 33W wired charging on the regular models.

The Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S will be available from January 2022, the Note 11 Pro models will be available in February 2022. UK pricing will be revealed closer to launch, but we have guide pricing in dollars, which is as follows:

4+64GB - $179

4+128GB - $199

6+128GB - $229

6+64GB - $249

6+128GB - $279

8+128GB - $299

6+64GB - $299

6+128GB - $329

8+128GB - $349

6+64GB - $329

6+128GB - $349

8+128GB - $379

Writing by Chris Hall.