Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Xiaomi phone news

Xiaomi is supposedly working on a clamshell foldable with top-tier specs and pricing

Author image, US contributing editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Xiaomi Xiaomi is supposedly working on a clamshell foldable with top-tier specs and pricing

- New leak reveals potential specs

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi is thought to be developing a new smartphone that folds inward vertically.

According to information from a Weibo tipster known as Digital Chat Station, the Chinese company is working on a new foldable phone that will be priced like a "mainstream flagship" smartphone. It could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and it might pack a 50-megapixel main camera in a primarily thin-and-light clamshell body.

Other rumoured features include a display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz high refresh rate. Keep in mind, if this is true, it still wouldn't be Xiaomi’s first folding smartphone. Xiaomi has the Mi Mix Fold (pictured above), for instance, although it's a China-exclusive handset. It's also unclear if this new Xiaomi clamshell foldable will roll out worldwide when it launches.

If it does, it will probably compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, which has a $1,000 price tag in the US. Amazingly, at that price, it's still one of the cheapest foldables you can buy.

Best iPhone 13 deals on EE
Best iPhone 13 deals on EE By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

If you're looking to buy the new iPhone 13, you can get some amazing deals on EE, the UK's best network for 4G and 5G. Here are some of the best.

For a look at the best foldables you can buy now, see our guide here. Pocket-lunt also has roundups of the top upcoming foldables and also best smartphones coming down the pike. 

Writing by Maggie Tillman.
Recommended for you
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra release date, rumours, specs and features
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra release date, rumours, specs and features By Britta O'Boyle ·
Incredible Vivo V23 colour-changing back reacts to sunlight - check out our pictures
Incredible Vivo V23 colour-changing back reacts to sunlight - check out our pictures By Mike Lowe ·
Xiaomi is supposedly working on a clamshell foldable with top-tier specs and pricing
Xiaomi is supposedly working on a clamshell foldable with top-tier specs and pricing By Maggie Tillman ·