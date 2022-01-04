Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Poco M4 rumoured to launch in February with 90Hz display and 64MP camera

(Pocket-lint) - Poco, the Xiaomi offshoot brand, is expected to launch its Poco M3 successor very soon.

We should expect to see the Poco M4 globally as soon as February, tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed in a posting on MySmartPrice

The Poco M3 was launched in India in February 2021, so the timing makes a lot of sense.

The new phone is tipped to feature a MediaTek processor, although the specifics haven't surfaced just yet.

On the imaging front, we should expect a triple-camera array with a 64MP OV64B40 sensor, an 8MP IMX355 sensor, and a 2MP OV2A lens.

The display is rumoured to feature a 90Hz refresh rate and is likely to be a FullHD LCD panel.

The Poco M4 will run Android 11 out of the box with a Xiaomi MIUI skin on top. A little disappointing considering Android 12 has been out for a little while already.

Best smartphone 2022: We test, rate and rank the top mobile phones available to buy
The details are thin on the ground at the moment but we're sure there will be much more information surfacing in the coming weeks.

The Poco M3 impressed us with the sheer value for money it offered, with specs that are often reserved for much pricier devices. We especially loved the 6,000 mAh battery that can keep you juiced up all day.

If the M4 is anything like its predecessor, it's sure to be a hit with budget-minded mobile shoppers.

Writing by Luke Baker. Originally published on 4 January 2022.
