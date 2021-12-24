(Pocket-lint) - After various rumours, a leak of the Xiaomi 12 confirms that it will be the "small screen flagship" - with a 6.28-inch display.

There had been rumours that this smaller screen would be the reserve of a "Xiaomi 12X", but this now appears to be unfounded.

That means, based on Xiaomi's official teaser from 22 December, that the Xiaomi 12 Pro will be the device with a larger scale screen - thought to be a 6.67-inch display.

The Xiaomi 12 leak confirms a lot more detail, too: the device's DisplayMate A+ rated screen will feature a 2400 x 1800 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 16000 levels of brightness adjustment, and HDR10+ high dynamic range.

The battery is, as rumoured, 4500mAh capacity, but fast-charging is a little slower than thought - although, at 67W wired and 30W wireless, it's still speedy.

In terms of cameras, the main rear is a 50-megapixel (Samsung GN5), with an f/1.9 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS). That's paired with a 3x optical zoom, also with OIS, and a 13-megapixel super wide-angle lens to make up the full trio. We expect the Pro and Ultra models will differ from this overall.

Lastly the prices have leaked, too, with the device due to go on sale 1 January 2022 at ¥3699 (£433/$580 by direct translation) for the 8GB+128GB model. The maximum 12GB+256GB model will be ¥4399 (£515/$690).