(Pocket-lint) - The Xiaomi 12 has been confirmed for a 28 December 2021 reveal, but hard facts have been thin on the ground up to now. However, Xiaomi's official conference poster shows-off two handset sizes, adding fuel to the expectation that it will reveal the full range - Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro, 12 Ultra - at the end-of-year event.

Originally it was suggested that the Xiaomi 12 range would feature a 6.67-inch display across the board. However, as the official image reveals, there's a clear size difference between the two presented handsets. That, it would seem, backs up the theory that the Xiaomi 12 will feature a 6.2- or 6.3-inch display, while the Pro (or perhaps Ultra?) will feature a larger 6.67- or 6.8-inch display.

Clearly it's still all conjecture at present, as we're expecting to see a trio of handsets from this event. It would seem more likely that the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro models are the same size but with differing camera arrangements, while the Ultra will be the larger of the three - its leaked rear circular camera enclosure would certainly back-up that it's the larger handset.

Xiaomi has previously confirmed it will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform - as revealed at the annual Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit - and that it will be the first phone-maker to release a handset with that kit inside. Whether that's for all variants of the Xiaomi 12, however, is yet to be clarified.

So there's still a lot of questions, but at least this conference poster confirms it won't just be the one Xiaomi 12 being revealed on 28 December. For all the other details, however, we'll have to wait and see what Xiaomi officially reveals...