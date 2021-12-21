Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Xiaomi phone news

Xiaomi 12 teaser confirms multiple screen sizes: Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro, 12 Ultra?

Author image, Reviews editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Xiaomi Xiaomi 12 teaser confirms multiple screen sizes: Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro, 12 Ultra?
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - The Xiaomi 12 has been confirmed for a 28 December 2021 reveal, but hard facts have been thin on the ground up to now. However, Xiaomi's official conference poster shows-off two handset sizes, adding fuel to the expectation that it will reveal the full range - Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro, 12 Ultra - at the end-of-year event.

Originally it was suggested that the Xiaomi 12 range would feature a 6.67-inch display across the board. However, as the official image reveals, there's a clear size difference between the two presented handsets. That, it would seem, backs up the theory that the Xiaomi 12 will feature a 6.2- or 6.3-inch display, while the Pro (or perhaps Ultra?) will feature a larger 6.67- or 6.8-inch display.

XiaomiXiaomi 12 launch event photo 2

Clearly it's still all conjecture at present, as we're expecting to see a trio of handsets from this event. It would seem more likely that the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro models are the same size but with differing camera arrangements, while the Ultra will be the larger of the three - its leaked rear circular camera enclosure would certainly back-up that it's the larger handset.

Xiaomi has previously confirmed it will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform - as revealed at the annual Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit - and that it will be the first phone-maker to release a handset with that kit inside. Whether that's for all variants of the Xiaomi 12, however, is yet to be clarified.

The best mobile phone deals for the Samsung S21, iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a / 5, OnePlus 8T and more
The best mobile phone deals for the Samsung S21, iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a / 5, OnePlus 8T and more By Rob Kerr ·

So there's still a lot of questions, but at least this conference poster confirms it won't just be the one Xiaomi 12 being revealed on 28 December. For all the other details, however, we'll have to wait and see what Xiaomi officially reveals...

Writing by Mike Lowe. Originally published on 21 December 2021.
Recommended for you
Three and EE to provide London Underground mobile coverage, across trains and platforms
Three and EE to provide London Underground mobile coverage, across trains and platforms By Rik Henderson ·
Standard Samsung Galaxy S22 could come with more premium build this time
Standard Samsung Galaxy S22 could come with more premium build this time By Rik Henderson ·
Oppo Find N initial review: Striking the right balance?
Oppo Find N initial review: Striking the right balance? By Cam Bunton ·