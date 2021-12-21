Xiaomi 12 reveal official: 28 December China event confirmed

(Pocket-lint) - The Xiaomi 12 flagship series will be revealed on 28 December at a China launch event, Xiaomi has officially revealed on Weibo, the Chinese social media site.

So what can we expect? Well, it's clearly all about speed. The event poster (below) features Chinese sprinter Su Bingtian, who was not only the first Chinese athlete to break the 10 second barrier for the 100m sprint, but is also a Xiaomi brand ambassador.

It's a pretty savvy tie-in, given the Xiaomi 12 will be the first handset to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform - as first confirmed at Qualcomm's annual Tech Summit event in early December.

The date of the Xiaomi 12 reveal was initially rumoured to be 12 December, to tie in with the handset's name, but based on previous years' release schedules it was always more likely to be at the very end of the year (the Mi 11 series was revealed on Tuesday 29 December 2020, so the Xiaomi 12 is scheduled in an equivalent timeslot).

These 3 cases will keep your iPhone 13 slim, protected, and looking fantastic By Pocket-lint International Promotion · 21 December 2021

Despite the official date, however, there's still relatively little known about the Xiaomi 12. We've seen a handful of rumours, the most interesting of all being the giant circular camera array expected to feature on the 12 Ultra only, but whether we'll see three handsets or more is something that we'll just have to wait and find out.