HAWAII, USA (Pocket-lint) - At the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021, following the announcement of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, it was confirmed that the next Xiaomi flagship will utilise the platform.

This came straight from the mouth of Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun, who confirmed the Xiaomi 12 range would be the "world's first" to feature this flagship 5G chipset.

Furthermore the Xiaomi 12 will be "coming soon", Jun said, although no specific date has been set - it's rumoured to be in December, before 2021 closes out.

This is no real surprise: back in the middle of November we reported on a Xiaomi 12 leak, which back then was expected to feature the Snapdragon 898 - of course the naming convention has changed for this generation, with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 name.

The Xiaomi 12 won't be the only handset to feature the platform, though, with Motorola also representing the stage at Tech Summit, confirming that a "future flagship" Edge product for China launch will also feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 - our money is on the replacement for the Edge S.

If you want to learn more about what Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has to offer then read our breakdown feature, link below, to gather a fuller understanding of its display, camera, gaming and other potential.