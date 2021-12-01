Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Xiaomi phone news

Xiaomi 12 will be world's first to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Author image, Reviews editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint Xiaomi 12 will be world's first to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

HAWAII, USA (Pocket-lint) - At the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021, following the announcement of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, it was confirmed that the next Xiaomi flagship will utilise the platform.

This came straight from the mouth of Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun, who confirmed the Xiaomi 12 range would be the "world's first" to feature this flagship 5G chipset.

Furthermore the Xiaomi 12 will be "coming soon", Jun said, although no specific date has been set - it's rumoured to be in December, before 2021 closes out.

XiaomiXiaomi photo 2

This is no real surprise: back in the middle of November we reported on a Xiaomi 12 leak, which back then was expected to feature the Snapdragon 898 - of course the naming convention has changed for this generation, with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 name.

Motorola's new Moto G9 Plus is a stunner of a phone - find out why, right here
Motorola's new Moto G9 Plus is a stunner of a phone - find out why, right here By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

The Xiaomi 12 won't be the only handset to feature the platform, though, with Motorola also representing the stage at Tech Summit, confirming that a "future flagship" Edge product for China launch will also feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 - our money is on the replacement for the Edge S.

If you want to learn more about what Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has to offer then read our breakdown feature, link below, to gather a fuller understanding of its display, camera, gaming and other potential.

Writing by Mike Lowe. Originally published on 1 December 2021.
Recommended for you
Official: Next-gen Moto Edge flagship will be revealed 9 December
Official: Next-gen Moto Edge flagship will be revealed 9 December By Mike Lowe ·
Xiaomi 12 will be world's first to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Xiaomi 12 will be world's first to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 By Mike Lowe · · Updated
Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021: How to watch and what to expect from the Qualcomm showcase
Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021: How to watch and what to expect from the Qualcomm showcase By Mike Lowe ·