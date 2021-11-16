(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi products haven't just lost their 'Mi' naming convention of late, an alleged leak suggests the Xiaomi 12 - the rumoured successor to the Mi 11 Ultra - might also lose the secondary rear screen.

If that is the case then we don't see it as a bad thing. The Mi 11 Ultra was a big hit in China, but we found the overly bulky handset to be a big miss, as detailed in our review.

But the Xiaomi 12 Ultra could be a big turning point for the series. The device is said to still go all-out on the cameras front, with a purported five piece rear setup, including a main 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 sensor.

Beyond that, however, the Xiaomi 12 could be among the very first handsets to receive Qualcomm's Snapdragon 898 platform - that company's top-tier 2021 processor. There's rumour that Qualcomm may rebrand its product, too, with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 being suggested - something that we'll find out about in more detail at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Tech Summit in December.

The introduction of that platform is important, as it's expected to bring new capabilities in various departments, including for the cameras. That's why there's a fleeting suggestion that a 200-megapixel camera could be found in the Xiaomi 12 Ultra - but, at this time, that rumour seems unlikely.

The combined cameras' resolution will exceed that, though, with the other four lenses thought to be 48-megapixel offerings, giving the Xiaomi 12 Ultra a heap of zoom potential through its 2x, 5x and 10x lenses (the fifth is an ultra-wide).

Whether the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will arrive outside of China is up for question at thee moment, but we suspect that early December will reveal a lot more detail - and then we can see how much of it is true.

