(Pocket-lint) - The Chinese electronics giant, Xiaomi, has unveiled a new smartphone cooling solution called Loop LiquidCool Technology.

While at first glance it may look like any other heat pipe design, Xiaomi thinks this new technology will allow for slimmer smartphone design without compromising on performance.

The new design utilises a Tesla valve to ensure a one way flow of heat around the device. Xiaomi says this design prevents heat from moving backwards through the loop and doubles the heat dissipation capabilities of standard heat pipe designs.

It released a video showing Genshin Impact running at 60fps max settings on both a standard Xiaomi Mix 4, and a customised version with the new Loop LiquidCool Technology.

The version with the new cooling solution managed to stay over eight degrees cooler than the standard model during a thirty minute test.

A blog post released by Xiaomi states "This new technology features an annular heat pipe system that is composed of an evaporator, a condenser, a refill chamber, as well as gas and liquid pipes. Placed at heat sources, the evaporator has refrigerant that evaporates to gas when the smartphone is under high workload. The gas and airflow is then diffused to the condenser, where the gas condenses into liquid again. These liquids are absorbed and collected through tiny fibers in the refill chamber—which refills the evaporator—making it a self-sustaining system."

The new Loop LiquidCool technology should start arriving in Xiaomi phones around the second half of 2022.

