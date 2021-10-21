(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi plans to announce the Note 11 series soon in China. But, until recently, there has been some speculation about how many phones the new series would include.

The company recently shared teasers on its Weibo account, revealing it will introduce the Redmi Note 11 on 28 October 2021. It also confirmed the existence of a punch-hold display, triple-camera setup on the back, volume rockers on the right, and other features such as a 3.5mm headphone jack and possible an IR blaster and a JBL-tuned speaker. It didn't confirm, however, how many Redmi Note 11 series phones to expect.

Most rumours point to at least two new phones: Note 11 and Note 11 Pro.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro is expected to feature a 120Hz OLED screen, a Dimensity 920 system on a chip, 8GB of RAM with 256GB storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery that's capable of 67W or 120W charging. The Redmi Note 11 will carry the same battery, but capped at 33W charging. It will also pack a 120Hz LCD screen, a Dimensity 810 SoC, and 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage.

Recently, a tipster named Arsenal leaked key information about the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro, confirming many of the specs listed above.

That said, a third Redmi Note 11 Pro+ model has also been spotted on JD.com ahead of launch. As noted by Gadgets 360, the e-commerce site currently lists three models - the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ - and it notes the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will be available in Mysterious Black, Misty Forest, and Time Quiet Purple colour options. Xiaomi is reportedly taking reservations for the phones on JD.com.

Xiaomi hasn't weighed in on any of the leaks yet, but it will undoubtedly have more to say about specs and features when it launches the phones.