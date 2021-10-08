Black Shark 4S to be launched on 13 October

(Pocket-lint) - The gaming market keeps moving along at a steady pace in the smartphone space, and it appears that one of its key brands is about to launch a revamped version of its flagship gamer phone.

Black Shark has announced via social media that it will be hosting a launch event for the Black Shark 4S on 13 October, at which point we'll likely see a modest spec bump over the Black Shark 4.

The launch event will take place at 15:00 local time in China, and isn't expected to be a global launch event in English.

We're unsure what changes there will be over the Black Shark 4, but given that it's an 'S' series, it's not going to be wholesale changes.

The current Black Shark 4 and 4 Pro are powered by the Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 888 processors respectively, and it's expected those will be swapped out for slightly more powerful chipsets.

With gaming phones now pushing to launch up-to-date hardware, it's almost certain we'll see the newer Snapdragon 888+ processor used, bringing a little more power.

In its teaser poster, it's clear the phone features a triple camera system placed in a long hexagonal protrusion, just like the current models.

We're unsure what Black Shark's regional launch plans are. It's been relatively quiet in western markets over the past couple of years, so it's entirely plausible that this is a China/Asia only launch.