Xiaomi 11T vs 11T Pro: What's the difference?

(Pocket-lint) - The Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro mark a new era for Xiaomi's international launches: it's the end of the Mi-branded generation for these affordable flagships, as first set in motion by the Mix 4. But just because the Mi isn't in the name doesn't mean the series' mantra has changed: there's still lots of high-end specification for a not-so-high price.

For 2021 the T series comes in two forms: the entry 11T and the moderate step-up 11T Pro. But just what extras does the Pro handset offer? Here are the key differences compared.

Both devices: 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh, 2400 x 1080 (FHD+) resolution

Both devices: Meteorite Gray, Moonlight White, Celestial Blue

Both devices: 164.1mm x 76.9mm x 8.8mm dimensions

Blink and you'll miss it: the 11T and 11T Pro look barely any different, as you can see from the comparison image up top. That's because, ultimately, there are no cosmetic differences between the pair.

Both handsets offer the same 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and FullHD+ resolution. Both come in three colour options. Both are the same size and roughly the same weight.

So if it's a bigger screen or bolder colour/material that you're seeking, that's not how these two handsets differentiate themselves.

11T: MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra, 8GB RAM

11T Pro: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 8GB RAM

Both devices: 5,000mAh battery capacity

11T: 67W fast-charging

11T Pro: 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge

11T Pro only: Sound by Harman Kardon

The key differentiation is all down to the hardware under the hood. The 11T brings MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 platform into Xiaomi for the first time, here in its 1200-Ultra modification to Xiaomi's spec. The 11T Pro sticks with Qualcomm, offering the top-drawer Snapdragon 888 platform, which means a little more power.

Both devices house the same 5,000mAh battery capacity, too, but their charging protocols are significantly different: the 11T's 67W fast-charging is certainly quick; but the 11T Pro's 120W HyperCharge is a step beyond - it can charge almost three-quarters of the battery in just 10 minutes.

The hardware differentiation means certain additional capabilities: the Pro offers 8K video and HDR10+ capture, which the 11T doesn't; and Xiaomi has partnered with Harman Kardon to equip the sound in the Pro - an embellishment that lacks in the standard 11T (although both handsets have dual speakers and are Dolby Atmos capable).

Both devices: Triple rear camera, punch-hole selfie front camera

Main: 108-megapixels, f/1.75 aperture Wide (120º): 8MP, f/2.2

Telemacro: 5MP, f/2.4



Selfie: 16MP, f/2.45

11T Pro only: 8K capture, HDR10+ capture

Often a Pro handset's only differentiator is down to the camera specification - but that's not the case in hardware terms here. Indeed, both 11T and 11T Pro have the very same core cameras setup.

That means triple lenses to the rear, with a 108-megapixel main, an 8MP wide-angle, and a 5MP 2x macro - similar to the original Mi 11's outlay, really.

Best smartphones 2021 rated: The top mobile phones available to buy today By Chris Hall · 15 September 2021

Around the front there's a punch-hole top and centre in the screen, delivering a 16MP selfie snapper.

11T: 8 October 2021 release; priced from £499

11T Pro: 1 October 2021 release; priced from £599

Despite being largely similar devices, however, that Qualcomm hardware will set you back an additional 20 per cent on the purchase price. If you're extra keen on the 8K capture and HDR10+ then it's an obvious pick, otherwise, based on specification alone, the standard 11T seems like a savvier sell - especially with its asking price scraping in just under the £500 mark in the UK.