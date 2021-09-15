Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro bring MediaTek and Qualcomm choices

(Pocket-lint) - At its 15 September launch event Xiaomi unveiled its newest flagships - the 11T and 11T Pro - marking the end of its 'Mi' branded era for its international launches (the Mi brand was first dropped in the Mix 4).

But Mi Fans needn't be sobbing at the loss of a name, as the 11T series has a lot of specification that'll keep a new generation of Xiaomi lovers content.

First up: just how different are the 11T and 11T Pro? Not very is the simple answer. Both devices host a 6.67-inch flat AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh display. Both feature the same triple camera - 108MP main; 8MP wide; 5MP tele-macro - and front-facing selfie camera.

The core difference is all down to processor choice. The Xiaomi 11T features MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 (here in its specified "1200-Ultra" tuned version), whereas the 11T Pro opts for Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 platform (and, according to Xiaomi's one-pager, "vapor chamber cooling technology" too). This means the Pro model is capable of 8K video capture, whereas the 11T is not.

There are other minor differences too: both devices offer dual speakers, but the Pro has sound tuned by Harman Kardon; and while both have 5,000mAh batteries on board, the speedy 67W fast-charging for the 11T is bettered by the 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge in the 11T Pro - the latter can recharge almost three quarters of the battery in just 10 minutes at the plug.

As ever with Xiaomi's T series devices, it's the price that's particularly eye-catching, with the 11T set to go on sale from 8 October, priced from £499 in the UK; while the 11T Pro will release slightly earlier, from 1 October, priced from £599 (pre-orders from 26 September will benefit from an early-bird special price of £549).