(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi is hosting an online product launch event on Wednesday 15 September and, among the several consumer electronics and smart devices we expect to see, the Xiaomi 11T series will make its debut.

Comprising an 11T and 11T Pro, the range has been confirmed by Xiaomi itself, with the headline feature being 120W fast charging for the Pro model.

The official Twitter account reposted an Ubox Therapy tweet with a clip of a device charging.

120 Watt? Yes! #XiaomiHyperCharge is coming your way! Catch the global debut of #Xiaomi11TPro on September 15 at 8PM GMT+8. #XiaomiProductLaunch https://t.co/zPnttgUN8W — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) September 6, 2021

That's pretty much all we know about it offically, for now. However, several previous rumours online have pointed to the devices sporting Dimensity 1200 and Snapdragon 888 processors respectively.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is also said to come with a 120Hz AMOLED display, 108-megapixel main camera on the rear (along with at least two other lenses), and a 5,000mAh battery.

A side-mounted fingerprint sensor is tipped for both handsets, while the standard 11T could have a 120Hz screen and 64-megapixel main sensor.

Plenty of other products are planned for the launch event, although we're yet to find out further details.

Last year, Xiaomi announced a new eScooter model and an Android TV streaming stick during an equivalent event, so it could be a varied show this year too.