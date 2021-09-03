Xiaomi 12: Release date, rumours and what to expect

(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi's launch cycles have been really aggressive recently, with multiple versions of each series of devices - the next expected to be the Xiaomi 12.

You'll notice that there's no "Mi" name in there. To clean things up, Xiaomi has dropped the Mi branding, with the Mix 4 being the first device to use the new naming convention.

We some way from the Xiaomi 12 being launched, but here's everything we've heard, everything that's leaked and everything you need to know.

December 2021 confirmation

March 2022 global launch likely

There's been no official word on when the Xiaomi 12 might launch, but a pattern is emerging. Xiaomi normally confirmed its next-gen device at the same time as Qualcomm makes its announcement of the latest Snapdragon hardware.

In the past few years, this has seen Xiaomi announce its next device at Snapdragon Summit, held in December. That's likely to see official news surface in mid-December 2021.

Launch in China is often first - for the Mi 11 that was 28 December 2020. In previous years, Xiaomi has then used the February Mobile World Congress for a global launch - with availability around March. We'd expect the Mi 12 launch to be the same, although some rumours suggested an even earlier launch for the Xiaomi 12.

There's no word on pricing, but usually the Mi 11 comes in with a price around £/€799, leaving the space for the Pro and Ultra above this. We'd expect the Xiaomi 12 to be similar.

There have been no design leaks for the Xiaomi 12, so anything we say about the design would be pure guesswork. Xiaomi has been ushering in larger and larger camera modules on the back of phones, but we expect the biggest to remain the preserve of the Ultra.

For Xiaomi 12, we'd expect something similar to the Mi 11, but beyond that, we're still waiting for design leaks to start.

The Xiaomi 12 is likely to come with a 6.8-inch display, with 2K resolution, 3200 x 1440 pixels, almost certainly AMOLED and with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The Mi 11 had this display and it hits most of the expected spec points for this level of device, so we wouldn't expect a huge change. One change might be a shift to an LTPO display, with adaptive refresh rates.

So far there's been nothing to suggest what the display specs will be.

Snapdragon 895 expected

100W wireless charging?

As we mentioned above, Xiaomi has recently been aligning itself with Qualcomm's releases, so it's pretty much nailed on that the Xiaomi 12 will use the Snapdragon 895 (if that's what it's called). We'd expect that hardware to be announced at Snapdragon Summit in December 2021.

Outside of this hardware, little else is known, but it's expected that Xiaomi will equip the phone with its really fast charging options, which could be up to 120W wireless charging and 200W wired charging - Xiaomi has already shown of its Xiaomi HyperCharge system.

200W Wired Charging

120W Wireless Charging



We're about to redefine the charging experience with #XiaomiHyperCharge. #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/2rPrzw7BEu — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 31, 2021

That, however, might be preserved for the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, with the regular version getting 100W wired and 120W wireless charging.

Beyond that we don't know much about what the phone will offer.

Triple camera system 50MP main 50MP ultrawide 50MP telephoto, 5x optical periscope



One of the first rumours for the Xiaomi 12 suggested that it would use Samsung's 200-megapixel sensor. That's now official, the Isocell HP1, although there no confirmation this will actually appear in the Xiaomi 12.

Doubt was cast by a different source suggesting that the Xiaomi 12 would have a triple camera, with 50-megapixel sensors for the main, ultrawide and telephoto lenses. The telephoto is said to be a periscope unit, likely a 5x or 10x - we suspect the 10x again will be reserved for the Ultra.

That might leave the Samsung sensor for the Xiaomi 12 Ultra - at the moment it's not clear exactly which camera loadout the Xiaomi 12 will get.

Here's a rundown of all the leaks for the Xiaomi 12.

The Xiaomi 12 could have three 50-megapixel cameras on the rear, with ultrawide and telephoto joining the main camera.

In June 2021 it was rumoured that the Xiaomi 12 could use Samsung's 200-megapixel camera and that it could have Olympus branding.