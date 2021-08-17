Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Xiaomi accidentally confirms Redmi 10, pushing big specs on a small budget

(Pocket-lint) - Redmi has gained itself something of a reputation, offering affordability across its range of smartphones, while not scrimping on the specs.

Having seen impressive performance from the Redmi Note 10 Pro earlier in the year, it's now the turn of the Redmi 10, a more affordable device, but often the mass seller.

We can be confident that these specs are legitimate, because this leak comes from a Xiaomi blog post, which has now been removed, suggesting it was posted just a little too early.

The forthcoming device will feature a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution. Interestingly it's going to come with an adaptive refresh rate, offering 45, 60 or 90Hz. This premium feature should help prolong the battery life, adapting the display to the content you're viewing.

It's powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 and there will be three variants - 4/64GB, 4/128GB and 6/128GB - and we suspect there will be different regional availability of those versions.

Moving to the camera, Redmi is packing in a 50-megapixel main camera on the rear along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide which makes for a useful pairing. There are additional macro and depth sensors to bulk it up to a quad camera, but experience tells us the latter two lenses are probably not worth bothering about.

There's a big 5000mAh battery, with 18W charging, while a 22.5W charger comes in the box. It boasts dual speakers and a 3.5mm headphone socket.

It will run MIUI 12.5 over Android 11.

There's no word on when it will officially launch, but we expect it will be soon. Prices to be confirmed.

