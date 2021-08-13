Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Is Xiaomi already prepping the Black Shark 5? New specs leak suggests so

Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
- The Black Shark 4 is only a few months old!

(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi's Black Shark sub-brand introduced the Black Shark 4 gaming phone series earlier this year, but already there are reports about the company working on a successor that could even debut soon.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (via MySmartPrice) said Xiaomi is planning to launch the Black Shark 5 with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888+ SoC, which can also be found on Honor Magic 3 series, iQOO 8, and the Mi MIX 4. Keep in mind the Black Shark 4 features a Snapdragon 888 chipset.

The Black Shark 5, which reportedly has the model number KTUS-A0, could come with 100W+ fast charging, as well. However, since the Black Shark 4 supported 120W fast charging, we can't but help think the newer model will also get 120W charging. Xiaomi created 200W HyperCharge technology, but it isn't yet available in any commercial products, and there's been no word about it coming to the Black Shark brand.

Elsewhere, the Xiaomi's new gaming phone could have a battery capacity equal to or above Shark 4’s 4,500mAh capacity, while the display might sport Full HD+ resolution and up to a 144Hz refresh rate like its predecessor. Perhaps it will have a whole new cooling technology in the phone, too.

Xiaomi has yet to make any official statement or confirm details about the Black Shark 5, so take everything here with a pinch of salt, of course.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 13 August 2021.
