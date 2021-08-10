(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi has officially launched its latest flagship handset and confirmed that it does indeed come with an under-display selfie camera.

The Xiaomi Mix 4 (which drops the middle "Mi" part of the name) has a hidden 20-megapixel front camera sitting behind a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display.

The screen has a 2400 x 1200 pixel resolution and sports a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the rear you will find a 108-megapixel main camera, plus a 50x periscope camera and a "free-form" ultra-wide lens.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus processor, with LPDDR5 RAM.

The battery inside is 4,500mAh and is compatible with 120W charging when wired. It takes just 15 minutes to hit 100 per cent charge in Boost mode.

Wireless charging is also available - 50W with 100 per cent charge in just 28 minutes.

The Xiaomi Mix 4 will be available in three colours - white, black and grey. All three will come with the ceramic unibody casing with curved edges.

Available in China from 16 August, with further rollout yet to be announced, the phone will start at 4,999 yuan (£556 / $770). That's for the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There will also be a version with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

