Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Xiaomi phone news

Xiaomi Mix 4 unveiled with under-display camera and much more

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mix 4 unveiled with under-display camera and much more

- Available in China first, from 16 August

- Priced from 4,999 yuan (£556)

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi has officially launched its latest flagship handset and confirmed that it does indeed come with an under-display selfie camera.

The Xiaomi Mix 4 (which drops the middle "Mi" part of the name) has a hidden 20-megapixel front camera sitting behind a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display.

The screen has a 2400 x 1200 pixel resolution and sports a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the rear you will find a 108-megapixel main camera, plus a 50x periscope camera and a "free-form" ultra-wide lens.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus processor, with LPDDR5 RAM.

The battery inside is 4,500mAh and is compatible with 120W charging when wired. It takes just 15 minutes to hit 100 per cent charge in Boost mode.

Wireless charging is also available - 50W with 100 per cent charge in just 28 minutes.

The Xiaomi Mix 4 will be available in three colours - white, black and grey. All three will come with the ceramic unibody casing with curved edges.

Available in China from 16 August, with further rollout yet to be announced, the phone will start at 4,999 yuan (£556 / $770). That's for the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There will also be a version with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Motorola's new Moto G9 Plus is a stunner of a phone - find out why, right here
Motorola's new Moto G9 Plus is a stunner of a phone - find out why, right here By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 10 August 2021.
Recommended for you
Sony Xperia 1 III review: In a world of its own
Sony Xperia 1 III review: In a world of its own By Chris Hall ·
Xiaomi Mix 4 unveiled with under-display camera and much more
Xiaomi Mix 4 unveiled with under-display camera and much more By Rik Henderson ·
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE release date, specs, rumours, features and news
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE release date, specs, rumours, features and news By Britta O'Boyle ·