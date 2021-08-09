Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 specs and new render appear online ahead of launch

(Pocket-lint) - The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 will be officially unveiled on 10 August 2021 but, like many smartphone manufacturers these days, Xiaomi has dropped several teases ahead of launch.

The latest is an official image posted on Weibo that shows the front of the phone. It shows slim bezels and a rounded device but, most importantly, confirms the phone will sport an under-display camera.

Other leaked specifications include a 108-megapixel camera on the rear, in rectangular unit. It's also tipped to have a telephoto lens and a third sensor.

The display is said to be 6.67-inch, OLED and Full HD+. It'll have a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus processor, with up to 12GB of RAM touted. Storage will be up to 1TB on the highest end model.

A 5,000mAh battery will be on board, it is claimed. The handset will support 120W ultrafast charging when wired, and 80W when wireless.

Android 11 will come preinstalled, with MIUI 12.5 on top.

We should find out all of the final specifications tomorrow, when the handset is official revealed in China. We'll keep you up to date on everything Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 as it happens.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 9 August 2021.
