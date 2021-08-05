(Pocket-lint) - It was thought that the next Xiaomi Mi Mix device is around the corner, and now, the Chinese company has announced its upcoming Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 will be unveiled in about a week.

Xiaomi shared on Weibo and Twitter that it's holding an event on 10 August 2021. The company is expected to introduce multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, and the latest MIUI. Keep in mind one of Xiaomi's primary competitors, Samsung, will host its own launch event, Galaxy Unpacked 2021, the following day to introduce an entirely new slate of foldable phones.

As far as the Mi Mix series goes, the key thing is it's always been about pushing boundaries and maximising screen real-estate. From the slimmest bezel in the first two devices, to the slider phone in the Mi Mix 3 - it's always been about how to get the most uninterrupted display available. That's why an under-screen camera makes perfectly good sense for the next Mi Mix device.

What else will the Mi Mix 4 have under its belt? We'll have to wait until 10 August to see if the under-display camera rumours ring true, but expect no less than top-of-the-line hardware, such as a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

