(Pocket-lint) - It's thought that the next Xiaomi Mi Mix device is around the corner - rumoured to be revealed on 10 August - and a new leaked image supports that it will have an unusual under-display camera.

Earlier this month a TENAA certification - China's national communication certification - revealed that two storage/RAM variants of the apparent Mi Mix 4 are in the pipeline, including a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option.

The key thing about the Mi Mix series, however, is that it's always been about pushing boundaries and maximising screen real-estate. From the slimmest bezel in the first two devices, to the slider phone in the Mi Mix 3 - it's always been about how to get the most uninterrupted display available.

That's why an under-screen camera makes perfectly good sense for the next Mi Mix device. Whether that'll be called the Mi Mix 4, however, is up for debate - as the number four in Chinese is often skipped in product line-ups, as it's a 'bad luck' number.

The image, embedded above and sourced from Chinese site ITHome, suggests it's no ordinary under-display implementation, however, as it's shown to be towards the middle of the device - not at the top, as we've seen in the likes of the ZTE Axon 20 5G in the past.

What else will the Mi Mix 4 have under its belt? We'll have to wait until 10 August to see if these rumours ring true and what more is revealed...