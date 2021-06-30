Xiaomi Mi 12 could sport Samsung's 200-megapixel camera

(Pocket-lint) - The Xiaomi Mi 12 is unlikely to be released for the best part of a year - after all, the Mi 11 family has only arrived in the west in the last few months - but that hasn't stopped the rumour mill starting to churn already.

Allegedly in development, the next flagship is said to come with Samsung's 200-megapixel Isocell camera sensor. Speculation also suggests that the complete camera unit will result from a Xiaomi, Samsung and Olympus partnership.

Samsung has reportedly been working on a 200-megapixel sensor for a while - there was a suggestion in April the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will use it. However, the Olympus angle is relatively new. It is said there could even be Olympus branding on the rear.

It has previously been said that the sensor will have 1.28µm pixels and be 1/1.37-inch in size. MySmartPrice also writes that the sensor itself will be 192-megapixels, with the 200-megapixel camera claim being boosted by ancillary sensors.

Also rumoured is that the Xiaomi Mi 12 will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 895. Naturally, this chipset is yet to be announced, with handsets not likely to adopt it until 2022.

That seems to fit with Xiaomi's timings, so only a small pinch of salt needed this time.

Writing by Rik Henderson.