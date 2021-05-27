Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

US lifts Xiaomi's 'Communist Chinese military company' designation

- Removed from trading blacklist

(Pocket-lint) - During the final week of the Trump administration, the US declared that Xiaomi is a "Communist Chinese military company" (CCMC). Now, under the Biden administration, the US has backtracked by formally removing Xiaomi from its trading blacklist. 

The US District Court for the District of Columbia recently issued an order that vacates the Department of Defense’s (DoD) designation of Xiaomi as a CCMC, which would have blocked Americans from investing in the Chinese tech giant. Keep in mind Xiaomi sued the US in February, and in March, it won a preliminary injunction. A judge called the blacklisting “arbitrary and capricious".

Then, in May, Xiaomi and the DoD suddenly announced that they'd reached an agreement. Between that settlement and the court's latest decision, Xiaomi seems out of the US government's crosshairs. In response to this news, Xiaomi sent Pocket-lint the following statement:

“The Company [Xiaomi] is grateful for the trust and support of its global users, partners, employees and shareholders. The Company [Xiaomi] reiterates that it is an open, transparent, publicly traded, independently operated and managed corporation. The Company [Xiaomi] will continue to provide reliable consumer electronics products and services to users, and to relentlessly build amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.”

The Biden administration has yet to announce whether it's considering lifting Trump’s sanctions against Huawei, another Chinese tech giant that has been unable to do business with US companies. It's also facing accusations that it is a national security threat.

