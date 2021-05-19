Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Poco M3 Pro 5G official, with dual SIM and 90Hz display

- Available from June

(Pocket-lint) - After several leaks, the Poco M3 Pro 5G has been officially announced.

It's the first phone from the brand that uses a Meditek Dimensity chipset - the Dimensity 700. This comprises a 2.2GHz octa-core processor, Mail-G57 GPU and intergrated 5G modem.

It is dual SIM and has a focus on power efficiency.

The handset comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and punch-hole camera in top-centre.

The rear houses a triple-camera unit, with a 48-megapixel main camera, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

There is a 5,000mAh battery inside, which can provide power for up to two days on a single charge. 18W fast charging is supported, with a 22.5W charger included in the box.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G will be available globally in two variants - one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The other comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It will be available in the UK in June, in Poco yellow, power black and cool blue colour options. Pricing is yet to be revealed.

"We are very pleased to share that as of May 2021, Poco achieved a total of over 17 million shipments since the launch of Poco F1 in 2018. For Poco M3 alone, the overall global shipment has surpassed three million units since its launch last November. Not only have we achieved tremendous growth in terms of shipment, but our fan-base has also been growing rapidly,” said Poco Global head, Kevin Qiu.

