Poco M3 Pro 5G leaked: Launches 19 May with MediaTek Dimensity processor

(Pocket-lint) - Poco has been championing the budget market for some time now, offering very competitive specs at low cost. Since that strategy is working there's no surprise that the it's set to continue.

Leaks and confirmation from the brand itself is pointing to a new low-end 5G phone that will not only have a high refresh rate display, but will also be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity processor.

It's called the Poco M3 Pro 5G and - as is often the case for Poco - the looks are very striking.

Leaked renders - published by the ever-prolific Ishan Agarwal on Twitter - show a design with eye-catching contrast between the camera housing area and the rear glass.

Launching soon! pic.twitter.com/71uPMWfCog — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) May 12, 2021

The huge, white and bold 'Poco' label is anything but subtle, just like the bright yellow variant in general. However, it appears that a more subtle black model will be available, as well as a dark jade.

In interview with Android Central, Poco confirmed that the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity processor which will boost performance over the regular M3, but also enable 5G in a very affordable phone.

It will also come with plenty of RAM, fast storage and be available for a similar price to the X3 NFC.

The phone is rumoured to launch on 19 May globally, at which point we'll discover more about the next generation of accessible, powerful 5G phones.

Writing by Cam Bunton.