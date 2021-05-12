(Pocket-lint) - It's a thing of beauty, the Mi Mix Fold. And now - following the China launch in March of this year - Xiaomi is said to be bringing the foldable phone to European shores. Exciting times.

When the Mi Mix Fold was announced for the Chinese market, its ¥9,999 asking price was impressive - equating to £1,099/€1,280. But what about the real price when it launches on these shores?

A Twitter leakster suggests the price will be €1,999 in its 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. That's competitive considering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is roughly the same asking price.

[Xiaomiui Exclusive]#MiMixFold will be available in Global Market soon.



The image from a source from which we are trusted is as follows: the price we have to pay for the version with 16 GB of RAM + 512 GB of storage is 1999€.



Available from end of this month.

Xiaomi's track record of late has been a bit of a rollercoaster - the Mi 11 Lite 5G showing how well it can deliver affordable phones; the Mi 11 Ultra, however, showing how it can drop the ball with the basics - but the Mi Mix Fold, which has been in the works for many years (it was confirmed at MWC in 2019), is hopefully the device to stabilise its output.

The device's folding 8.01-inch inwards-folding AMOLED display looks impressive, as does the 2480 x 1860 (387ppi) resolution and support of both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range formats. There's a secondary 6.52-inch AMOLED display on the rear, too, which is effectively the front of the device in 'normal phone' format.

With a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging, and the top-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 platform running everything behind the scenes, the Mi Mix Fold could be a total stormer. If, that is, the MIUI software version is on point to make it a fully effective phone and foldable. We really look forward to testing this one out, that's for sure, so roll on the wider global launch!

Writing by Mike Lowe.