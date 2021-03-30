(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi has officially announced the Mi Mix Fold - its much-rumoured foldable smartphone.

Unveiled during part two of its March Mega Launch event, the device comes with a folding 8.01-inch inwards folding AMOLED display. It has a pixel resolution of 2480 x 1860 (387ppi) and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

It has a secondary 6.52-inch AMOLED display on the rear, which doubles as the front of the device. And, there is a "flagship camera on the rear" that includes a 108-megapixel main sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel liquid lens that can switch between 30x telephoto and macro modes, plus a separate 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

Xiaomi's own Surge C1 image processing chip is on-board for the first time.

There is no camera on the central display.

It contains a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging and the devices runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

The Fold has a proprietary hinge design that has been tested to last 200,000 times. However, Xiaomi claims that it will still be able to be opened easily after 1 million uses.

The best mobile phone deals for the Samsung S21, iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a / 5, OnePlus 8T and more By Rob Kerr · 30 March 2021

The 12GB + 256GB version will be priced at 9,999 yuan (just over £1,100).

A 12GB + 512GB model will also be available, at 10,999 yuan. Finally, a ceramic special edition model will be 12,999 yuan.

UK pricing and availability are yet to be announced.

Writing by Rik Henderson.