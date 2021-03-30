  1. Home
Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold poster leaked ahead of today's unveiling

(Pocket-lint) - Chinese phone manufacturer Xiaomi is hosting its second Mega Launch presentation today after the yesterday's was truncated due to illness.

It will start at 12.30pm BST (UK time) and we fully expect the headliner to be the much-rumoured Mi Mix foldable phone. In fact, we're now certain it will appear after a believable leak revealed what it looks like and the final name.

An image of marketing material for the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold (not Mi Mix 4, as previously rumoured) appeared on Weibo and it reveals several key details.

For starters, it looks a lot like the Samsung Galaxy Fold - and Z Fold 2, of course.

The screen is on the inside of the device (rather than the rear, like some speculation suggested). It will come with a metal hinge. And, the camera bump is quite significant.

The internal screen is 8.01-inches, according to the poster, and it will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor - much like the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11i announced during Mega Launch 1.

Of course, it could be hokum and a Photoshop job, but the fact the original Weibo post has since been taken down again, it lends it a little more validity.

We'll find out for sure later. You should be able to watch the event yourself too. Here are the details on how.

