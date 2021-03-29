Xiaomi Mi 11i coming to Europe, but not UK

(Pocket-lint) - The Xiaomi Mi 11i has been announced as coming to Europe (starting at €649) but Pocket-lint has learned that there are no current plans to release it in the UK too.

The new phone was unveiled alongside the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Lite, during the first part of the global Xiaomi Mega Launch on Monday. However, like the Pro, it is limited to the regions in which it will be available.

That's great news for those in Central Europe and a few other locations, however. By all rights, it looks to be a very decent performer.

The Xiaomi Mi 11i comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 8GB of RAM.

It supports 33W Pro fast charging for its 4,520mAh battery.

The rear camera is triple-lens, with a 108-megapixel main cam leading the way. There are also 8-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras in the unit, for telephoto and ultra-wide.

The front camera - behind a top-centre punch-hole - is 20-megapixel.

Dolby Atmos is supported on the device.

We don't have the exact regions it is being released in to hand, but Xiaomi has confirmed that a 128GB model will be priced at €649, while a 256GB edition will be €699.

It is thought to be available from April in cosmic black, frost white and celestial silver.

Writing by Rik Henderson.