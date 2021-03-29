  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Xiaomi phone news

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro announced alongside the Ultra

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro announced alongside the Ultra
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - As well as the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Lite phones, Xiaomi announced another handset in the Mi 11 family during its Mega Launch event on Monday.

Like the Ultra, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. It also comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB of storage and the latest standard of Wi-Fi connectivity - WiFi 6.

The display is 6.81-inches and has a 3200 x 1440 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Its touch sampling rate is 480Hz, which is good for on-screen gaming.

It supports both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

OnePlus 9, Xbox Wireless Headset, and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 96
OnePlus 9, Xbox Wireless Headset, and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 96 By Rik Henderson ·

The front of the handset sports a punch-hole camera in the top legt, behind which is a 20-megapixel selfie cam.

There is a triple-lens camera on the rear - 50-megapixel main, 8-megapixel telephoto, and 13-megapixel ultra-wide.

The phone is capable of shooting up to 8K video at 24fps. It also supports 4K60 with HDR10+ recording (just HDR10 at 8K).

The battery is 5000mAh, with USB-C for charging. 67W fast charging is enabled for both wired and wireless.

The handset is dual-SIM.

Pocket-lint was told there are no current plans to release the XIaomi Mi 11 Pro in the UK. It will be available in China starting at 4999 yuan (around £550).

Writing by Rik Henderson.
Recommended for you
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra unveiled: Features two screens, crazy fast 67W wireless charging By Cam Bunton ·
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Specs, release date and everything else you need to know By Mike Lowe ·
Xiaomi Mi 11i coming to Europe, but not UK By Rik Henderson ·