(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi has unveiled its latest super flagship phone at its Mega Launch, and it comes with two features that'll set it apart from the competition: a secondary display and ridiculously quick wireless charging.

The first of those - the secondary screen - is a tiny panel that lives in the same housing as the camera lenses on the back. In standby it'll allow you to see the time, date and battery level; acting as an always-on ambient display.

When active you can use it a small monitor for framing selfies using the rear cameras, guaranteeing better quality photos than those from the tiny hole-punch camera on the front.

This little display sits next to a triple lens system which Xiaomi describes as three "pro-grade" cameras.

Best smartphones 2021 rated: The top mobile phones available to buy today By Chris Hall · 29 March 2021

The primary camera uses the impressive, huge 50-megapixel 1/1.12-inch Samsung GN2 sensor announced in February, while the ultrawide and 5x optical zoom periscope camera use the same 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor.

As for video, the phone can shoot up to 8K resolution at 24fps, and - like the iPhone 12 Pro - can shoot Dolby Vision as well as HDR10+ compatible footage.

The display on the front is a true flagship panel, measuring 6.81-inches diagonally and featuring WQHD+ (3200x1440) resolution, 120Hz refresh rates and a peak brightness of up to 1700 nits.

There's plenty of oomph inside too, with the Snapdragon 888 processor running the show alongside 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

What's more, to ensure it can run all day, there's a capacious 5,000mAh battery which makes use of Xiaomi's proprietary fast wired and wireless charging.

It can charge either way at 67W speeds using the compatible wired or wireless chargers. Meaning your wireless charging will be just as quick and convenient as the regular cabled charging. It can fill up in just 38 minutes.

The phone isn't just premium inside, it's premium outside too, with its ceramic rear panel and IP68 water and dust resistance.

Xiaomi's latest flagship will go on sale in late April in the UK with pricing set to be announced closer to launch.

Writing by Cam Bunton.