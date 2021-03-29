Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G is a well-appointed mid-range phone only 6.81mm thick

(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi is bringing back the slim with the Mi 11 Lite 5G, which has a skinny 6.81mm waistline, making it slimmer than most other phones on the market.

Evolving the Mi 11 design, the Mi 11 Lite 5G has more to it than the Lite name suggested. This is a well-appointed mid-range handset, powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G, with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Despite the slim build, there's a 4250mAh battery with 33W charging. It's a little on the small side compared to fatter rivals, and this is likely to be the trade-off in choosing this phone design over some others.

There's a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, supporting HDR10+ and with a 90Hz refresh rate to keep your scrolling smooth. The display is topped with Gorilla Glass 6.

On the rear of the phone there's a main 64-megapixel camera, supported by an ultra-wide and, like the Mi 11, a telemacro camera. On the front is a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

The fingerprint scanner is on the side of the phone, which will come in a range of colours - black, mint green, and yellow.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is designed to appeal to a younger user, who wants power in a slightly more affordable handset and doesn't want something really bulky. The full pricing has not yet been revealed, but it will be available from April in the UK.

There will also be a 4G version of the handset, although that won't be available in the UK.

About the only disappointing thing about the Mi 11 Lite 5G is that it's expected to launch with Android 10 rather than the current Android 11 - albeit with MIUI 12 layered over the top.

Writing by Chris Hall.