(Pocket-lint) - The Xiaomi Mi Mix has been absent from the company's line-up for a couple of years. But it looks like it's just been on pause, as the next Mi Mix - with early rumours calling it the Mi Mix 4 Pro Max - is said to be the company's first foldable phone. However, a more up-to-date name suggestion is the Mi Mix Fold.

So what can you expect of the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold? Here's all the rumours and information about this foldable phone rolled into one feature for your reading pleasure.

29 March launch event confirmed

Mi 11 Ultra also to be revealed

We can start with a confirmation: Xiaomi has a confirmed launch event on Monday 29 March at 19:30 China time (CST) - which is 12:30 UK (BST) and 13:30 Europe (CEST).

Originally this was thought to just be for the Mi 11 Ultra, but a new poster - as shown above - clearly states that the 'Mix [is] coming back'. So, it seems, the folding phone will be revealed on that date too.

The name is still up for debate, though, as many thought the device would be called the 'Mi Mix 4'. We think this is highly unlikely, as the number four is unlucky in China - as its Mandarin pronunciation is close to the word for 'death'. That's why Mi Mix Fold seems a far more logical, feasible name.

Early rumour: External folding display

Newer leaks: Internal folding display

Exterior panel: 6.4-inch AMOLED 120Hz refresh rate QHD+ resolution

Interior panel: Details TBC

In early March a render appeared showing off a folding phone with the screen on the outside, much like the Huawei Mate X2's design. Excitement ensued, but it appeared to be a distraction - as the Mi Mix Fold is now expected to have an internal folding display, more like the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2.

Various leaks - most prominently of shots taken in public in China - show that folding panel, crease and all, being used. But there's no information about the exact scale of this panel, its resolution, or a whole lot more.

The best mobile phone deals for the Samsung S21, iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a / 5, OnePlus 8T and more By Rob Kerr · 26 March 2021

Other rumours suggest that the external screen, when using the phone in folded form, is a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 platform, 12GB/16GB RAM

4,500mAh battery, 67.1W super-fast charging

As for what's powering this multi-screen foldable: it's thought to be top-of-the-stack stuff, with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 platform leading the charge, complete with 12GB RAM (possibly 16GB RAM as an option, as rumour has it).

That's a lot of power, but with a lot of screens it's not a major surprise. To handle the management of these screens it's thought that Xiaomi's MIUI 13 will step in - that's a full generation ahead of the current MIUI 12 software. We think that's a bit rapid and that, actually, a MIUI 12 variant will cater for the folding phone's special features.

A more concrete spec is the battery capcity, said to be 4,500mAh. Anticipate this to be a split cell, i.e. two batteries, because the 67.1W charging that was certified on 19 March suggests super-fast charging is certainly on the cards.

Triple rear cameras system: Main: 50-megapixel (Sony IMX766) Wide-angle: 48MP 5x zoom: 48MP

32MP punch-hole selfie camera

The closest look we've had at the cameras is a leaked image clearly showing a triple rear unit. It's thought these comprise a 50-megapixel main, a 48MP wide-angle, and a 48MP 5x optical zoom.

However, looking at that camera enclosure we think the 5x periscope zoom is unlikely - such a setup would be physically larger and tricky to fit into a design such as this. Perhaps it's a 2x zoom for portrait lens instead.

Otherwise there's not a great deal more information at this stage. Seeing Xiaomi shift away from its commonly used 108-megapixel main sensor would also be a bit of a surprise, so we think there's more questions than answers in the camera department.

Here's everything that's happened so far.

'Mix Coming Back' says the promo poster

That's some speedy charging right there

Leaked pictures show off the 'Mix' name

Folding Xiaomi phone spied in public

Early renders show the folding screen on the exterior

A Xiaomi executive suggests a new Mi Mix is in the works, complete with under-display camera

Writing by Mike Lowe.