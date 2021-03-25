Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 foldable to launch on 29 March?

(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi has confirmed that it will be launching its next Mi Mix handset on 29 March, following weeks of rumours already indicating that this next model could be foldable phone.

The news was shared by Xiaomi through its official account on Chinese social media site Weibo. "Mix coming back" is the strap line, before further detail in the image clearly indicates that a new Mi Mix is being shown off on the same day that it's set to unveil the Mi 11 Ultra.

Historically, the Mi Mix lineup of phones represents an innovative new direction, whether that means building one of the first phones with practically no bezel around the display, or - more recently - a phone with a screen that wraps around the entire body.

Recent leaked images show a phone with a 'Mix' logo printed on the back, while also clearly showing a device with a hinge similar to folding phones from Samsung and Huawei.

The one thing we're unsure of is the assumed 'Mi Mix 4' naming. We suspect that while rumours and leaks have given it that name, we wouldn't be surprised not to see that number anywhere.

In fact, in the leaked image at the top of this page it only says 'Mix' and nothing else. This could be down to the number four being unlucky in Chinese culture.

It wouldn't be the first company to skip the '4' naming either. OnePlus - as just one example - went straight from its OnePlus 3T to OnePlus 5, there was no 4.

We still don't know full specifications of the phone, but thankfully there's not a huge amount of time before we found out exactly what the next Mix has in store.

Writing by Cam Bunton.