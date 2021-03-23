Black Shark 4 and 4 Pro look to give you the mobile gaming edge

(Pocket-lint) - Joining the legions of recent gaming phones is the Black Shark 4, coming from Xiaomi's gaming brand.

The run down of the specs will be familiar, but Black Shark is offering both a regular and a Pro edition, the former sitting on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and the latter on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.

The regular version also comes in with a 6/128GB version to be the cheapest of the lot, otherwise there are 8/128GB, 12/128GB and 12/256GB versions of the Black Shark 4 and 8/256GB, 12/256GB and 16/512GB versions of the Black Shark 4 Pro.

One of the gaming features that makes these phones stand apart from others is the pop-up mechanical shoulder buttons. These are designed to give you an edge is games, where some other devices have touch or tap shoulder buttons.

Those buttons can also be assigned to other smartphone functions for when you're not gaming.

The display is a 6.67-inch AMOLED with 144Hz refresh rate. Looking to gain the edge over rivals, the Black Shark 4 has a 720Hz touch sampling rate, aiming to reduce the lag and give you the win.

You'll be able to manually select the refresh rate you want, from 60, 90 or 120Hz depending on what you're doing. Not all games support all refresh rates, hence the advantage in choosing the native settings.

There's a 4500mAh battery, supporting 120W wired charging. That will fill the phone in 16 minutes, while there's a special liquid cooling system to make sure you don't melt everything. Xiaomi says that there's been a 30 per cent cooling boost since the last edition of the phone.

Around the back there's a triple camera system, with a 64-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 5-megapixel macro.

A range of accessories will be available, including a USB C powered cooler, with an LED display to show the temperature and RBG lighting.

The Black Shark 4 is launching in China on 26 March, followed by a global launch when international prices will be confirmed. The 2499RMB starting price is under £/$/€400, but we don't know which models will be available globally.

Writing by Chris Hall.