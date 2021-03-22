Poco F3 aims to be the most affordable flagship phone

(Pocket-lint) - Poco took to the stage on 22 March to announce not only its X3 Pro 4G flagship but also this, the Poco F3, which takes the spot as the company's 5G lead (and which Poco describes as "a real beast").

Despite their similar names, however, the F3 is nothing like the X3 Pro. For the F3 is slimmer and lighter - thanks to trimming down the battery capacity - and wrapped into a design that, to our eyes, looks much more the flagship.

Beneath the hood the F3 houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, putting it high up the ranks when it comes to power. This, of course, also means 5G connectivity as the X55 modem is part of that platform - and something the X3 Pro lacks.

The F3 utilises Samsung's E4-type AMOLED DotDisplay. Which might sound like a lot of gibberish marketing, but that 'E4' aspect means it's far brighter than your average. So expect this 6.67-inch panel - complete with 120Hz refresh rate - to be really eye-popping in its delivery.

Elsewhere there's Dolby Atmos dual speakers, a triple rear camera arrangement (48-megapixel main; 8-megapixel wide; 5-megapixel telemacro), and side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Poco F3 will be very fairly priced all that spec considered. How much? Just €349 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. That's pretty astounding.

Writing by Mike Lowe.