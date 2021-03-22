  1. Home
Poco X3 Pro is first with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, positioned as 4G flagship

(Pocket-lint) - The Poco X3 Pro is the first device to launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 platform on board. But why does that matter?

Simple: the Snapdragon 860 is designed to deliver high grade performance (much like a 855+ from a couple of years back) while maxing out at 4G connectivity - so there's no 5G cost implication here.

That means smooth operation from the 6.67-inch device, which supports variable refresh rate up to 120Hz. It also means a smaller price than you'd pay for a 5G-capable handset, with the base X3 Pro positioned at €249 - or an early bird price of just €199 from 24 March to 1 April 2021.

Elsewhere the Poco X3 Pro houses a huge 5,160mAh battery, to keep it powering along for ages per charge. And there's 33W charging for speedy top-ups too. There's also a quad camera arrangement on the back, led by a 48-megapixel main sensor.

This is very much Poco showing off its usual appeal: delivering power without outlandish pricing. The X3 Pro is sensibly balanced in terms of spec - it even included a 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD expansion - and that price point is what will bring greatest overall appeal, if you're in the market for a 4G/LTE-only handset.

Writing by Mike Lowe.

