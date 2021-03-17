(Pocket-lint) - There's been a lot of talk surrounding the arrival of a Xiaomi folding phone - from all the way back to Mobile World Congress 2019 - and now it looks clear as ever that the Mi Mix series will be taking on those folding duties thanks to new leaked images.

The images, which appeared on Chinese social site, Weibo, clearly show a folding device with the 'Mix' logo on the rear and the screen encased internally within the design - much like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

While that's at odds with earlier reports of a Huawei Mate X-style folding phone with exterior screen - as shown here, in these renders - we suspect that was mothing more than a Xiaomi Mi Mix prototype, perhaps even just fan renders from outside the company.

Earlier in March the internally folding device had also been spied out in public in China, revealing its folding screen - crease and all - so these new images would correspond with that.

The name, however, is still up in the air. We've heard rumour of this foldable being called the Mi Mix 4 Pro - but as the number four is unlucky in Chinese culture, and the images don't reveal a number anywhere on the body (that we can see), we suspect it will carry a different as-yet-unconfirmed name.

Full spec of the phone isn't yet known, but with Xiaomi being one of the few to be pushing its flagship series - more recently the Mi 11 - there's a strong chance that this folding phone will be released globally, which is an exciting prospect indeed.

Writing by Mike Lowe.