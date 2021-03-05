(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 flagship at the end of 2020 in China, followed by the global market in February 2021. Now it looks poised to release the next steps in the series - the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra - following TENAA certification.

Not that the names are brazenly stated in the certification. For now it's just the appearance of M210K1AC and M2102K1C model numbers - but that is fitting given that the Mi 11 we reviewed has the model number M2011K2G.

So what to expect from these step-up handsets? The Mi 11 Pro is thought to be much like the Mi 11 - in that it's got a 6.81-inch OLED display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor - but with the camera arrangement hyped up to include an optical zoom.

The Mi 11 Ultra is the more interesting of the pair - which we've separately covered in our Ultra rumours feature - because it's said to feature a rear second screen in its camera unit to assist with taking selfies. That's in addition to featuring the new Samsung GN2 sensor as its main camera - it's 50-megapixel, but physically massive, but sees the company drop the 108-megapixel high figure found elsewhere - aongside a 5x periscope zoom and 48-megapixel ultra-wide.

The certification doesn't reveal much more than is already rumoured, although the presence of TUV SUD suggests there will be certification of a quality standard - perhaps in the screen? All will be revealed soon...

Writing by Mike Lowe.