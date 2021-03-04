(Pocket-lint) - After several teasers, the Redmi Note 10 series has launched in India - topped off by the top-end Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

The 'Max' name comes as a surprise, but the phone's overall specification does not. Headlined by a 6.67-inch AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, and quad rear camera with 108-megapixel main unit, it's the spec that had long been rumoured.

What's particularly attractive about this Redmi line-up, however, is the price point. The Max model starts from ₹18,999 (£187 / €217 / $260 by direct conversion in the market at time of writing). It's available to buy from 18 March at noon.

Step down a level to the Redmi Note 10 Pro and, well, it's almost identical to the Max: except the 108-megapixel camera is switched for a 64-megapixel unit instead. This model starts from ₹15,999 (£158 / €183 / $220). This one's available to buy a day sooner, 17 March.

Beneath that there's also the baseline Redmi Note 10 - but this is actually a very different phone. It's smaller, for a start, with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, while the hardware dips to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 platform - which would go to explain the quad rear camera switching for a 48-megapixel main unit. This is the cheaper of the three models, at ₹11,999 (£118 / €137 / $165). And running with the day-by-day purchase theme, this one's available from 16 March.

What's peculiar is that as we write this we're still three hours away from the global launch livestream for the very same family of phones. But that means, by the end of today - 4 March 2021 - we'll know the true UK and European pricing for the Redmi Note 10 family too.

Writing by Mike Lowe.