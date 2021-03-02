  1. Home
Redmi K40 likely to get global launch as Poco F3

(Pocket-lint) - Redmi recently announced the K40 series, a flagship device from Xiaomi's affordable brand. The K40 is, however, limited to China - and we said at the time of launch that it will likely be a Poco phone when it gets a global release.

Indeed, that appears to be the case, if details from FCC certification turn out to be accurate.

Mukul Sharma, who has a strong reputation for accurate leaks, has shared the details on Twitter, showing the new Poco phone detail at the FCC and suggesting the name will be Poco F3.

Poco pitches itself as a fan brand, offering devices at a price that's hard to beat and focusing on the essentials. It's a sub-brand of Xiaomi, sticking to a few core devices and avoiding the temptation to have a range as wide as Redmi or Xiaomi itself.

Exactly which model from the Redmi K40 range we'll get remains to be seen. The standard model is powered by the Snapdragon 870 - a sub-flagship platform - while the K40 Pro and Pro+ get the Snapdragon 888.

Otherwise, the main differences are in the camera, with the K40 series offering 108, 64 or 48-megapixel main cameras.

What we do know is that the new Poco phone will be 5G, so there's plenty to look forward to. It's expected that we'll see an announcement from Poco at some point in April.

Writing by Chris Hall.

